OSBI launches criminal investigation into Commissioners of the Land Office administration

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has launched a criminal probe into the Commissioners of the Land Office administration after reports of conflicts of interest and other issues.

The Tulsa World reported in June that Commissioners of the Land Office Secretary Elliot Chambers fired the agency’s internal auditor after she questioned him about his personal investment relationship with Victorum Capital, which was being paid by the CLO as a consultant on investments.

The CLO oversees $2.7 billion in real estate and other investments to support public education.

The agency later settled with the internal auditor, giving her back pay, a lump sum payment of about $25,000 and paying her attorney $15,000.

Chambers announced earlier this month that he was resigning Aug. 3, saying he agreed to serve for only two years.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is on the five-member board overseeing the agency, asked Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to investigate and called for Chambers' resignation.

In a June 29 letter to Prater, she asked for the probe to cover July 2020 to present.

Hofmeister is running against Gov. Kevin Stitt, who chairs the Commissioners of the Land Office and hired Chambers.

Stitt’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the probe or how the agency would deal with replacing Chambers.

In a July 1 letter to OSBI Director Ricky Adams, Prater said Hofmeister alleged misconduct within the administration of the agency related to the mismanagement and misappropriation of taxpayer funds, conflicts of interest and improper use of office by as state official.

“I have reviewed the complaint and have concluded that a criminal investigation should be conducted,” Prater wrote.

He wrote that because the investigation could result in criminal charges, it should be kept confidential until completed and released pursuant to state law.

Prater said in the letter that he was given documents of evidentiary value and proposed witness names, which he will disclose to the OSBI.

Capt. Beth Green, a spokeswoman for the OSBI, confirmed the agency had launched an investigation.

“These billions of dollars are entrusted for the school children of Oklahoma, not for anyone’s personal gain,” Hofmeister said. “This matter needs to be thoroughly investigated and I’m pleased the district attorney and OSBI are doing so.”

The Frontier, an online news organization, first reported the OSBI was investigating.