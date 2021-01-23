 Skip to main content
OSBI investigating suspicious death in Delaware County

ZENA — The death of a Delaware County man is being investigated as a suspicious death, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman confirmed Saturday.

OSBI spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman said a deceased person was found in a vehicle on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Tyson Wright, 49, of Grove, according to Wright’s family.

“The family is in shock and have more questions than answers,” said Winston Connor II, family spokesman.

Arbeitman said the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office would confirm cause of death.

Sources close to the investigation said the vehicle was engulfed in fire when fire and rescue crews arrived at the Zena area.

Zena is a rural community located in Delaware County on Grand Lake, about 90 miles northeast of Tulsa.

