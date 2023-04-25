A 48-year-old man was shot and killed by Bixby police officers during an altercation with the armed subject Saturday near a convenience store, according to state authorities.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. at 11115 S. Memorial Dr., where the subject, identified by OSBI on Tuesday as Jeremy Shane Brown, reportedly was brandishing an unidentified weapon. Fatal shots were fired when officers encountered the armed subject in a Kum N Go parking lot, police said then.

No officers were injured; those involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation continues.

According to online court documents and arrest records, Brown lived in Tulsa within the past 10 years but most recently appears to have been a resident of Cleveland County.

