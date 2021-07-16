OSBI discusses efforts to reduce 'staggering' backlog of untested sexual assault kits

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working to reduce a self-described “staggering” backlog of untested sexual assault kits at the agency.
The agency on Friday held a press conference to discuss plans to reduce the backlog, saying it will take years.
“In these cases, victims suffer, both visible, physical injuries and unseen injuries of rape that last for their lifetime,” said OSBI Director Ricky Adams.
Former Gov. Mary Fallin in 2017 created the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence State Task Force to address the issue through an executive order.
Law enforcement agencies were required to submit untested kits to the OSBI.
The backlog on those kits is 3,000, of which 1,238 are in the possession of the OSBI, said Andrea Fielding, OSBI assistant director of criminalistics services.
Gov. Kevin Stitt continued the executive order, extending the task force to 2023, she said.
A second backlog involves new kits coming into the agency, Fielding said. The second backlog stands at 1,290 cases that are from 2019 and later.
Tulsa and Oklahoma City do their own testing, Fielding said.
The agency received $1 million from lawmakers last year to hire five analysts, she said. It received another $1 million this year's legislative session for another five analysts.
The agency also received $1.6 million in federal grant funds and plans to seek additional grant dollars to reduce the backlog, she said.
Fielding said the agency has also enlisted the services of an outside laboratory for processing and is looking for a second laboratory to help.
“While we have a staggering backlog, we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can and we have got good plans in place to address this as quickly as we can but still ensuring that the quality of work we do is at the highest standard,” Fielding said.
The cases are going to identify serial rapists and murders, Adams said.
“Our goal is to find them (victims) justice and to find answers to this,” Adams said.
A recent law requires law enforcement to submit the kits within 20 days to a forensic laboratory for testing, unless the victim chooses not to have the kit tested, Fielding said.
While the new law was necessary, it created some significant increases in cases the OSBI receives in its lab, Fielding said.
Before the law took effect, the agency was receiving anywhere from 25 to 30 sexual assault cases a month, she said. After the law took effect, the number jumped to 95 to 100 cases a month, she said.
“So, we have seen our work more than triple and no one anticipated that,” Fielding said.
Another new law also requires the kits to be kept for 50 years, she said.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, was the author of both pieces of legislation, Fielding said. Floyd attended the press conference.
Fielding said it will take four to five years to get through the task force cases and three to four years to clear the current cases.