OSBI: Authorities fatally shoot bow-wielding suspect near Vinita

A Vinita police officer and a Craig County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who reportedly threatened officers with a bow and arrow on Monday morning near Vinita.

Before 7 a.m. Monday, Vinita police and Craig County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that reported a large chunk of concrete on the railroad tracks near 4400 Road, just outside of Vinita, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Authorities found tracks leading from the railroad tracks to a residence on the 27000 block of South 4400 Road. They heard the suspect identified as Guy Walker making loud noises and going in and out of his house, according to OSBI.

When law enforcement approached him, Walker reportedly pulled out a bow and arrow. The officers asked him to put down the weapon, but Walker refused and waved the bow and arrow in a threatening manner. That’s when Craig County sheriff’s deputy and Vinita police officer shot Walker, killing him, the release states.

No other injuries were reported, according to the release.