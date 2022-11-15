OSBI: 6-year-old boy dead, woman expected to survive Choctaw County murder-suicide

A 6-year-old boy was killed and a woman injured in a Choctaw County murder-suicide Monday morning, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Spencer Dillishaw, 22, shot a 26-year-old woman and the boy about 7:35 a.m. along Oklahoma 147 before turning the gun on himself, witnesses told investigators.

The boy died at the scene about 6 miles north of U.S. 70, and Dillishaw was pronounced dead at Choctaw County Memorial Hospital, according to a news release. The woman was taken to Paris (Texas) Regional Hospital and is expected to recover.

An 8-month-old found safe in the couple's home was placed in the care of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The OSBI investigation remains ongoing.