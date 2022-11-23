 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Osage Nation students chat with first Indigenous woman in space on NASA uplink

  • Updated
Nicole Mann NASA

On a NASA link Nov. 23, Nicole Mann answered questions from Pawhuska youths that ranged from how the space station is powered to whether astronauts grow tomatoes.

 Screenshot from NASA Live

The International Space Station astronaut offered an exciting glimpse into space for Osage youths on Nov. 23, 2022.

Students from the Osage Nation were given the opportunity to ask questions to astronaut Nicole Mann about all things space on Wednesday. 

Mann, the first Native American woman to go to space and member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, answered questions that ranged from how the space station is powered to whether astronauts grow tomatoes.

She also discussed how meteors can be monitored from space and announced an upcoming cargo ship that will deliver science materials for an experiment called Veggie 5. The program will allow astronauts to determine the best way to grow dwarf tomatoes in space based on different growth environments. At the end, astronauts will taste the tomatoes to decide the best one, she said in the video.

"This is important because when we go to Mars on a two-to-three-year mission, the freeze-dried food that we have will lose its nutritional value over that time, so we will need to supplement with freshly grown fruits and vegetables," Mann said. 

The Osage Nation STEAM program allowed students to gear up for the event with space-related activities that included a summer rocket launch, the Osage Nation press release states.

“This event really embodies what we’re trying to do here, and we appreciate that NASA shares our mission to educate and inspire Native youth,” said Mary Wildcat in the release, who is the Osage Nation education department director and worked with NASA team members to set up the event. 

Osage students will be able to remember this moment "for the rest of their lives," said Patrick Martin the Daposka Ahnkodapi Elementary superintendent, in the release. 

Mann ended the session by demonstrating a zero-gravity flip out of the shot. 

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

