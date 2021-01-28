Osage County school district in hot water with state, feds for ignoring reporting requirements

An Osage County school district is facing sanctions by both federal and state education authorities.
Woodland School District in the town of Fairfax reportedly has the dubious distinction of being the only public school district of all 17,000-plus in the U.S. to ignore mandatory federal reporting requirements since 2015.
On Jan. 19, the U.S. Department of Education notified state education and local district leaders that Woodland had been placed on “high risk” status, which could result in the loss of its federal funding.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted unanimously to place Woodland’s state accreditation on probation, the lowest status a school district can have in order to continue operating. The move was in response to federal authorities’ request and for state education officials’ additional compliance concerns about Woodland’s federally funded child nutrition program.
Brad Clark, general counsel at the Oklahoma State Department of Education, described the situation as a “flagrant pattern of disregard” in not responding to a dozen contacts by federal officials and 15-20 by state education administrators in recent years. He said both included repeated offers of assistance.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told board members that the situation was so egregious she intends to pursue future action against the state certification of Woodland Superintendent Todd Kimrey.
"Frankly, words at this point don't matter. It’s about action and what has been neglected over and over and over," Hofmeister said.
Since 1968, local school data has been collected to help ensure that recipients of federal funding do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or disability. The reporting is a condition of receiving federal funds.
Clark said the required information includes student demographics, preschool enrollment and disciplinary incidents, and state Department of Education employees fill in more than 60% of the federal reporting form for every school district, so local officials only need to complete the remainder.
Clark noted that on the rare occasion federal or state authorities were able to make any contact with Kimrey, he cited a "lack of staff" as an excuse for not submitting the reports and once even questioned what authority the U.S. Department of Education had to require the data.
Clark said Kimrey and a representative of the Woodland school board declined an invitation to appear before the state Board of Education on Thursday.
Kimrey did not respond to a Tulsa World request for comment.
Fairfax, a town of about 1,380, is located about 65 miles northwest of Tulsa, in western Osage County.
