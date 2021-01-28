Osage County school district in hot water with state, feds for ignoring reporting requirements

"Frankly, words at this point don't matter. It’s about action and what has been neglected over and over and over," Hofmeister said.

Since 1968, local school data has been collected to help ensure that recipients of federal funding do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or disability. The reporting is a condition of receiving federal funds.

Clark said the required information includes student demographics, preschool enrollment and disciplinary incidents, and state Department of Education employees fill in more than 60% of the federal reporting form for every school district, so local officials only need to complete the remainder.

Clark noted that on the rare occasion federal or state authorities were able to make any contact with Kimrey, he cited a "lack of staff" as an excuse for not submitting the reports and once even questioned what authority the U.S. Department of Education had to require the data.

Clark said Kimrey and a representative of the Woodland school board declined an invitation to appear before the state Board of Education on Thursday.

Kimrey did not respond to a Tulsa World request for comment.