An Osage County man has died after jumping from his vehicle on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Andrew Jay Valentine, 29, of Osage was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on New Prue Road, one mile east of County Road 1755, just after 8 p.m. Thursday when troopers say he jumped out of his moving vehicle.

He was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head and neck injuries. He died Saturday, the OHP said.

Circumstances of the death remain under investigation.