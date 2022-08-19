Osage County deputy killed in crash early Friday

An Osage County deputy was killed in a crash Friday morning along U.S. 60.
A spokeswoman for Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said the fatal crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway just north of Fairfax.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are diverting traffic onto Oklahoma 18 northbound after the crash forced the closure of eastbound lanes of U.S. 60.
No further details were released.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for more information as it becomes available.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
