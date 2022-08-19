 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage County deputy killed in crash early Friday

An Osage County deputy was killed in a crash Friday morning along U.S. 60.

A spokeswoman for Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said the fatal crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway just north of Fairfax.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are diverting traffic onto Oklahoma 18 northbound after the crash forced the closure of eastbound lanes of U.S. 60.

No further details were released. 

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for more information as it becomes available.

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.

