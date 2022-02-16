Osage Casinos shares plans for new property in Missouri ancestral homelands

Osage Casinos released renderings of a planned property at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on Wednesday.
The property will be part of a new entertainment district in Missouri announced last fall by the Osage Nation. The multiple-phase project comes with an estimated $60 million investment in the region.
The Osage Nation once thrived in Missouri with a population of as many as 200,000 tribal members at its height.
“We are thrilled to release these renderings to Osage Nation members in a time when Chief (Geoffrey) Standing Bear is conducting monumental cultural efforts in our ancestral lands,” Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos, said in a news release. “Our casino has been nationally recognized for providing world-class gaming, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to Lake of the Ozarks.”
Phase 1 of the process includes construction of a casino, sports bar, restaurant and meeting space. Additionally, it includes a hotel, which will have general hotel rooms, suites, a fitness and exercise facility, a pool and hot tub, and a pool bar.
Phase 1 construction is expected to start upon approval from the Department of the Interior.
Future amenities include more casino space, additional food and beverage options, meeting space and an event center.
The Osage Nation uses casino revenue to support tribal government and programs, as well as to help fund operations of local government agencies, according to the news release.