Osage Casinos' CEO resigns; first woman to head organization appointed successor

Osage Casinos' CEO Byron Bighorse has resigned after eight years at the helm, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board announced Friday.

He is being replaced by Kimberly Pearson, the first woman to head the tribe's seven-property gaming and entertainment organization.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to resign as the chief executive officer of our company," Bighorse said in a statement. "This decision has not come lightly, but it is ultimately the best path forward for Osage Casinos and my family."

Bighorse started with the company in May 2006 and become CEO in December 2014. He was named in 2018 as one of Tulsa World’s Tulsans of the Year.

A tribe news release gave no reason for his resignation. He did not immediately return a text and cell phone message seeking comment.

"I truly have had the pleasure seeing the company grow as it has in the last 17 years that I have been here," he said in the statement. "I look forward to seeing what more Osage Casinos can accomplish in the future."

Pearson is a member of the Osage Nation and most recently served as chief operating officer. She joined Osage Casinos in 2008, when she focused on training and leadership development.

Most recently, she has served an integral role in expanding the assets of the Osage Nation through revenue generation and land acquisition.

"Mrs. Pearson has played a critical role in the success of the enterprise over the last several years, and as the first female CEO, it is a tremendous point of pride for us and we look forward to continued momentum under the leadership of Mrs. Pearson," Geoff Hager, chairman of the Enterprise Board, said in a statement. "Our board’s priority has always been — and will continue to be — to provide critical funding for the Osage Nation."

The Gaming Enterprise Board provides oversight for Osage Casinos, which helps fund tribal government and programs, provides for the general welfare of the tribe, promotes economic development and supports charitable organizations.

