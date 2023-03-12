The anticipation Sunday afternoon at the Mabee Center was palpable.

Everyone knew Oral Roberts was in the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team field, but it wasn’t until near the conclusion of the bracket reveal when the team’s name finally popped up on the videoboard.

“There’s just a whole lot of anxiety; you’re just really anxious,” standout guard Max Abmas said. “You’re excited to see who you’re playing and where you’re playing.

“We’re just really happy for the opportunity and we know the next couple of days, we’re going to do everything we can to prepare and go out there and execute a game plan.”

An automatic qualifier as the winner of last week’s Summit League tournament, ORU is a No. 12 seed and will play No. 5 seed Duke in Thursday’s first round in the East Region in Orlando. Fans in attendance at the watch party roared in delight when seeing the matchup.

“We obviously would have been happy with whoever we played, but everybody’s familiar with Duke,” coach Paul Mills said. “It’s a historical, storied program. Thursday we’ll tip it off and we’ll be ready to go.”

The Golden Eagles, who have the nation’s longest win streak at 17 games, are making their second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years. ORU advanced to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 15 seed in 2021.

“I think it’s really good that we have a lot of guys with experience (playing in the tournament),” center Connor Vanover said. “You go into it knowing what to expect.”