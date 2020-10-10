Opportunity Project seeks partner organizations to help support families struggling with distance learning

A nonprofit that provides students enrichment experiences outside the traditional classroom is seeking partner organizations to help families struggling with the educational demands of the pandemic.
The Opportunity Project, an intermediary for expanded learning, is seeking applications from organizations that could open remote locations for childcare and distance learning across Tulsa County.
The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners granted $1.35 million from the Tulsa County CARES Fund to facilitate the project.
Caroline Shaw, executive director at The Opportunity Project, said she was grateful for the support from Tulsa County Commissioners Ron Peters, Stan Sallee and Karen Keith.
“All families are struggling right now, but families that lack access to childcare and technology, and those from marginalized communities are especially vulnerable during the pandemic,” Shaw said in a news release. “We know we’re uniquely positioned to leverage existing partnerships to provide safe, welcoming and nurturing environments for kids while parents work, or provide places for them to access technology that isn’t available at home."
Peters said the Tulsa County CARES team is proud to partner with the Opportunity Project, which has undertaken numerous beneficial intermediary initiatives in the community.
The sites will serve as an IT help stop for Tulsa County kids or parents struggling with the onslaught of new software and devices, adult supervision while parents work and kitchen for nutritious meals that would have been provided by a school, the release states.
"Each organization applying for assistance must be committed to promoting equitable best practices for positive youth development, health and safety, and social and emotional learning," the release reads. "Organizations may use CARES funds for personal protective equipment, technology, educational enrichment, staffing and personnel, learning supports and other services."
Additionally, because the CARES Act is a federal law designed to quickly respond to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations seeking support should be prepared to execute their programs immediately and practice strict adherence to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Applications will be accepted until Oct. 15. Funds must be expended by Dec. 30.
Eligible non-profit and faith-based organizations may apply, but funds may not be used for religious activities in accordance with federal law. To apply, visit theopp.org.
