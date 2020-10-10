Opportunity Project seeks partner organizations to help support families struggling with distance learning

A nonprofit that provides students enrichment experiences outside the traditional classroom is seeking partner organizations to help families struggling with the educational demands of the pandemic.

The Opportunity Project, an intermediary for expanded learning, is seeking applications from organizations that could open remote locations for childcare and distance learning across Tulsa County.

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners granted $1.35 million from the Tulsa County CARES Fund to facilitate the project.

Caroline Shaw, executive director at The Opportunity Project, said she was grateful for the support from Tulsa County Commissioners Ron Peters, Stan Sallee and Karen Keith.

“All families are struggling right now, but families that lack access to childcare and technology, and those from marginalized communities are especially vulnerable during the pandemic,” Shaw said in a news release. “We know we’re uniquely positioned to leverage existing partnerships to provide safe, welcoming and nurturing environments for kids while parents work, or provide places for them to access technology that isn’t available at home."