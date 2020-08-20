A local animal welfare group is organizing opposition against a planned pet store in south Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals has started a petition asking the city of Tulsa for an emergency ban on retail pet sales after learning a building permit was approved for Petland, an Ohio-based pet store chain, in the 10900 block of East 71st Street.
Erin Shackelford, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals' executive director, said the group's opposition stems from past reports and investigations linking Petland to alleged puppy mill operations.
Shackelford said stores in the Tulsa area already partner with rescue and adoption agencies in lieu of retail pet sales. The group says a formal ban is needed before Petland can start local operations.
"It's something some other places have enacted to keep Petland stores out of their communities," Shackelford said. "There are, I believe, some Petland stores that only sell pet supplies. If that's what they want to do, it's better than the selling of puppies and kittens in the city of Tulsa."
The Alliance's concerns and others stem from several Humane Society of the United States investigations into Petland stores, as well as recent reports connecting a drug-resistant outbreak to the chain's puppies, Shackelford said.
Elizabeth Kunzelman, Petland's director of public affairs, said in an email much of the petition was "inaccurate or misrepresented." She said Petland, whose nearest stores are in Joplin, Missouri, and Rogers, Arkansas, looks forward to joining the Tulsa community.
Kunzelman said the store never sources pets from puppy mills and shares the Alliance's goal of ending them.
"Petland’s number one priority has always been the health and welfare of its pets," Kunzelman said in an email. "Each Petland store has a state-licensed consulting veterinarian who examines every puppy upon arrival and establishes a robust Program of Veterinary Care for the store.
"Additionally, our franchisee, like most of our operators, is very passionate about visiting breeders frequently and seeing firsthand how the puppies and the parents are raised and cared for. We are also dedicated to serving our mission of matching the right pet with the right family and meeting the needs of both."
The planned store does not yet have an opening date, Kunzelman said. But city records show a building permit was approved for renovations to an existing building at 10908 E. 71st St.
Kunzelman did not say whether a ban on retail sales would affect Petland's plans to open in Tulsa but questioned why the city would want to "take away freedom of choice" for consumers wanting to buy from a pet store.
Shackelford said the situation for abandoned pets locally is already bleak, as animals often have to be shipped from Tulsa to shelters across the country through groups like Wings of Rescue.
"If they had any clue about the animal welfare landscape in this town, in this area, in this state, (Petland) would know that it's not appropriate," Shackelford said.