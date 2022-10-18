Online survey seeks public input on reimagined Center of the Universe design

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership has been spending the last 10 months listening to suggestions about how to make the Center of the Universe experience better.

The acoustic anomaly atop the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge has been a popular attraction in Tulsa for years, but there’s not much there to attract visitors to the plaza area beyond one’s own echoing voice.

But thanks to input from individuals online and stakeholder engagement with downtown property and business owners as well as local government officials, that’s getting ready to change.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership (DTP) has launched an online survey at www.downtowntulsa.com to receive Tulsans' feedback on the early conceptual designs for what is expected to be an approximately $3.5 million makeover of the site. The work will be done in conjunction with the city’s planned structural improvements to the bridge.

“This phase of feedback is to help the designers dive deeper into the specifics of it all,” said Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership. “Our expectation is they will be coming back just before the holidays in December with this final conceptual design report that we will be able to showcase publicly and dig deeper into next steps of getting it under construction.”

Kurtz said some common themes have emerged from feedback received since January: the importance the pedestrian bridge plays in connecting different parts of downtown; its value as a gathering spot for people to express their First Amendment rights; and the desire to see it improved with more lighting and landscaping.

“I was not expecting so many personal, touching stories to come back about how people had experienced this space and how fortunate they feel that the community is thinking through how we reinvest in this public gathering space,” Kurtz said.

Emily Scott, DTP’s director of planning and vitality, said an important practical concern has been raised repeatedly by the public — the need to provide shade.

“The comments just kept coming up — anything to decrease the temp, shield the sun, make it a more comfortable space to be in,” Scott said. “So the shade structure concept is something really ... we want to take that back and understand what that means, try to understand what is a compatible design.”

The brief survey asks the public to give its views on the overall layout and feel of the proposed improvements as well as their thoughts on specific elements of the design, such as benches and play areas.

“How do we make this space better for kids and families, not only a place to just take a little reprieve and relax if you are hanging around downtown or the Arts District, but also, how can we incorporate play or a little fun time into the space?” Scott said.

For those who would rather give their 2 cents in person, Downtown Tulsa Partnership will be at the Center of the Universe on Oct. 25 to solicit input in person. The public is welcome to stop by from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Kurtz said there will be music, games and potentially a food truck or two.

“It is to help people get excited about the space, about the plans and to think about what is possible when all is said and done,” he said.

No definitive date has been set for when work on the Center of the Universe and the Boston Avenue Bridge will begin, Kurtz said, but he’s hopeful it will be in the spring. The Center of the Universe project is being paid for with approximately $1 million in public funding and $2.5 million in private dollars.

Kurtz said the price tag could end up higher, in which case DTP would have to raise more private dollars.

Featured video