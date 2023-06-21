Related content ONEOK to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners for $18.8B

The recent $18.8 billion purchase by one Tulsa-based energy giant of another was years in the making, a CEO said Wednesday.

Initial conversations between ONEOK, which announced the purchase of Magellan Midstream Partners last month, began in 2019, Magellan CEO Aaron Milford said.

"This goes back to a strategy that we've had for quite some time," he said during a webinar at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York.

"We're open minded to anything that creates value … this is not a new idea. It just so happens that everything came together."

Magellan, he said, spent the better part of three years evaluating the possible buyout, considering tax implications for unitholders but also the value of the company.

He said the process was "heavily negotiated" beginning in 2022.

Milford also said Magellan was considering its "true value" and not simply its market value in those discussions.

"We've always felt like we have been an undervalued company," he said.

"We're getting a full value from ONEOK in this transaction."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 and has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies.

Milford added that while Magellan cannot solicit other offers, "If someone has a better idea or a better deal, they can bring it."

He said Magellan not only considered its own value, but the value of the combined company with ONEOK.

"There are a lot of knowns in this transaction. It has value that we can all see. We're very excited about this transaction."

Magellan, first established as Williams Energy Partners in 2001, is a publicly traded company that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil.

It owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation’s refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.

ONEOK's Energy Services operation focuses primarily on marketing natural gas and related services throughout the U.S.

The combined company will own more than 25,000 miles of liquids-oriented pipelines, with significant assets and operational expertise at the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent market hubs, ONEOK said in announcing the acquisition on Mother's Day.

“The combination of ONEOK and Magellan will create a diversified North American midstream infrastructure company with predominately fee-based earnings, a strong balance sheet and significant financial flexibility focused on delivering essential energy products and services to our customers and continued strong returns to investors,” Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

