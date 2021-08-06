One positive COVID test ends Tulsa's Little League World Series run

Treat was crushed that his result of his saliva test administered by Little League ended things.

He stressed that he understands the forfeit rule, which was first disclosed during a Tuesday manager’s meeting. It was the process that irks him.

“They changed the policy and said if one player or coach tested positive for COVID, then the whole team is disqualified,” Treat said. “Then, obviously at that point, we understood that it was extremely serious not to test positive for COVID, not just from a health standpoint but a financial and time standpoint for our families.”

All players and coaches took a preliminary COVID test on their own before the Little League conducted its testing Wednesday. All initial tests were negative, Treat said, and he added that the players and coaches always have been aware of wearing masks and social distancing.

A saliva test was given by Little League in a hotel conference room, Treat said. The manager said he didn’t think it was a controlled environment with medical personnel performing the duties.