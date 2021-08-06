One positive COVID test ends Tulsa's Little League World Series run; protest mounted against ruling

“I didn’t believe my (result) was accurate,” he said. “When they told me that on the phone, I disagreed. I have had about seven or eight tests in the last 15 weeks. I work in a medical community where testing positive for COVID can eliminate me from going into hospitals. It’s something that’s always been really serious to my family, so I disagreed with it.

“Obviously, it didn’t matter. They kind of just closed the book and said thanks for coming. There wasn’t any conversation on who could I question. If I question the validity of the test, where do I go?”

Treat immediately went to an urgent care clinic and took a COVID test. He said he had a negative result there and can provide that if needed.

The Tulsa World reached out to Little League about a protest procedure. A spokesman emailed, writing, “As determined by our protocol, we will not be re-testing.”

Treat understands the rule, which embraces safe measures.

“I didn’t like the new rule if one guy had COVID that all 13 guys were eliminated, but I agree with it,” Treat said. “We agree with the mindset that if someone has COVID, they shouldn’t be a vessel to the other families and players and parents that are doing an extracurricular activity to be exposed to it.