'One person is too many': Tulsa shoe repairman found dead under east Tulsa overpass after days of frigid weather

After several of her calls went straight to voicemail on the anniversary of her younger brother’s death, where her father’s spiral began, she knew something wasn’t right.

She spent the next several days wandering in the ice, trying to find him.

Nelson’s boss, who grew concerned after not hearing from him for a couple of days, went to a place he knew he frequented and found his body in a sleeping bag.

It was 1991 when Nelson’s only son, Andy Nelson Jr., was hit and killed by a car while crossing a road. The boy was 10, and Nelson was never the same, Loeza said.

“He had his own place until my brother passed away,” Loeza said. “And then he just started popping in and out. He would stay in motels. … He would just slip away. He would be around for a couple days, and then we wouldn’t find him.”

Asked once upon his return where he had gone, his simple reply was, “Ah, I was just thinking,” Loeza remembers.

A self-proclaimed loner, Nelson liked to be alone, Loeza said. Born the youngest of 13 to a family in Arizona, he basically grew up without parents, she said. His mother died during his birth, and his father was 71 at the time and soon unable to care for him.