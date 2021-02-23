'One person is too many': Tulsa shoe repairman found dead under east Tulsa overpass after days of frigid weather

It was his wish to be buried back in Arizona near his mother, Loeza said, and she’s now raising funds to do just that.

Although he suffered increasing depression, anxiety and schizophrenia, Nelson was kind and generous, Loeza said; always willing to help out a fellow man.

Since his death, she’s heard from former employers and their families, offering their thanks for all his years of hard work.

And she remembers several times in her youth when her father would scoop up her and her siblings along with food, hats or gloves and travel downtown to minister to the homeless population.

“’You treat these people like they’re a celebrity because they have a story,’” she remembers him saying. “’They’re just like you and me.’”

“When his mental capacity started going, that’s what he reverted to,” she said. “He connected with them.”

Despite his many issues, Nelson struggled to get help. He didn’t want to be a burden to anyone, Loeza said, and he was stubborn in his pride.

In the days following his death, Loeza said her primary focus is finding the money to bury him, but afterward, it will be policy.