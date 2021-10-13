One of two men charged with murder of man at homeless camp found guilty, sentenced to life

Lake died at the scene as crowds of people gathered to check on loved ones they knew to frequent the area.

Arce was apprehended less than a mile away, wearing the same clothing as one of the two suspects seen fleeing the field on surveillance footage from nearby businesses, according to his arrest and booking report.

Arce was already a convicted felon in at least three states: Oklahoma, California and Texas.

He now carries the following convictions from this case: first-degree murder, feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

The jury, after deliberating for about eight hours, acquitted him of an additional count of feloniously pointing a firearm and recommended he serve life with parole for the murder count, five years for his other count of feloniously pointing a firearm and two years for possessing a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Tulsa County District Court Judge Michelle Keely accepted their sentencing recommendation and ordered the five years to run consecutively to the life sentence and the two years to run concurrently with the five.

Martinez is next scheduled for a discovery hearing Nov. 2. He is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm.

