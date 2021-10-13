One of two men charged with murder of man at homeless camp found guilty, sentenced to life

A jury last week found one of two men charged with the murder of a man at a homeless encampment in north Tulsa in 2020, guilty.
Jason Enrique Arce, 39, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of Mark Clifford Lake — a man described by friends as a "good-hearted guy" — in a field near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244 in August 2020.
Arce's co-defendant, Andres James Martinez, faces the same count and is scheduled for trial in December.
Prosecutors allege the two attacked Lake as he and his wife were riding into the encampment on bicycles the night of Aug. 29, 2020.
Lake's wife reportedly told Tulsa Police detectives the two had had "dealings with" Martinez, or AJ, in the weeks leading up to the shooting, and she identified him and Arce as the two who pointed guns at them after knocking her husband off his bike.
A witness told police the two had just earlier come to Lake and his wife's tent, looking for them.
Lake's wife said she heard multiple gunshots but wasn't struck and began to chase the men as they ran away before realizing her husband wasn't beside her.
Lake died at the scene as crowds of people gathered to check on loved ones they knew to frequent the area.
Arce was apprehended less than a mile away, wearing the same clothing as one of the two suspects seen fleeing the field on surveillance footage from nearby businesses, according to his arrest and booking report.
Arce was already a convicted felon in at least three states: Oklahoma, California and Texas.
He now carries the following convictions from this case: first-degree murder, feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
The jury, after deliberating for about eight hours, acquitted him of an additional count of feloniously pointing a firearm and recommended he serve life with parole for the murder count, five years for his other count of feloniously pointing a firearm and two years for possessing a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Tulsa County District Court Judge Michelle Keely accepted their sentencing recommendation and ordered the five years to run consecutively to the life sentence and the two years to run concurrently with the five.
Martinez is next scheduled for a discovery hearing Nov. 2. He is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm.