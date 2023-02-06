Construction will begin Monday on the first intersection of its kind in eastern Oklahoma, where traffic will briefly switch sides and drive on the left, according to the state Department of Transportation.

One of Tulsa’s busiest intersections, on Memorial Drive at the U.S. 169/Creek Turnpike interchange, will become a “diverging diamond” interchange, a configuration first used in Springfield, Missouri, in 2009.

North-south traffic along Memorial will switch sides of the road as it passes under the highway, allowing left turns onto U.S. 169 without the need for turn signals, officials said.

The configuration will make the intersection safer by reducing the number of potential “collision points” where vehicles cross each other’s paths, officials said. It will also reduce the chances that drivers will mistakenly go the wrong way on highway entry-ramps.

The intersection might, however, take drivers a while to get used to. Signs, traffic signals and pavement markings will guide people through it, officials said.

The nearly $13 million project should be completed in spring 2024, officials said.

In the meantime, two lanes of traffic will remain open on northbound and southbound Memorial Drive 93rd and 97th streets throughout the majority of the project, except during a brief period when northbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane under U.S. 169. Highway ramps will remain open.

Oklahoma’s first diverging diamond interchange, or DDI, opened in September 2020 at the Interstate 40 and Oklahoma-6 interchange in Elk City.