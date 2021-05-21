One killed, two injured in three-car crash south of Tahlequah

A 72-year-old man died in a three-car crash south of Tahlequah on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

David Tharp, of Tahlequah, was one of the three drivers involved in the crash about 5:50 p.m. on Oklahoma 82 at Horseshoe Bend Road in Keys, according to the report. Another driver, a 17-year-old Tahlequah boy, and Tharp's passenger, a 71-year-old also of Tahlequah, were admitted to a Tulsa hospital in fair condition, the report states.

Tharp, who was the only person involved not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. His 1993 Ford Truck was also the only vehicle not equipped with airbags. He was reportedly pinned for about 15 minutes before he was extricated by Keys firefighters.

The third driver involved, a 50-year-old Bunch man, was not injured, the report states.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Troopers reported the weather was rainy and the roadway was wet.

