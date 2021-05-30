One killed, one in critical condition after overnight shooting in north Tulsa

Officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a shooting and a car crash near the intersection of Pine Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where they found the two men, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post .

When officers arrived, they found one car at the scene crashed into a pole, but believe people in two different cars were shooting at each other, leading to the crash. In the car, officers found the male driver of the car was shot in the head and arm. Bystanders were trying to get him help, police said, and he was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.