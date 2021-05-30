 Skip to main content
One killed, one in critical condition after overnight shooting in north Tulsa
One killed, one in critical condition after overnight shooting in north Tulsa

  • Updated
Tulsa police are investigating after two men were shot early Sunday in car, leaving one man dead and another in critical condition.

Officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a shooting and a car crash near the intersection of Pine Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where they found the two men, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post

When officers arrived, they found one car at the scene crashed into a pole, but believe people in two different cars were shooting at each other, leading to the crash. In the car, officers found the male driver of the car was shot in the head and arm. Bystanders were trying to get him help, police said, and he was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A male passenger was also found dead from the shooting, police said.

Police said they are still investigating the homicide, and anyone with information can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. 

