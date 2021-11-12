 Skip to main content
One killed in shooting at Tulsa senior apartment complex; suspect taken into custody
One killed in shooting at Tulsa senior apartment complex; suspect taken into custody

shooting.jpg

The Country Club Garden apartments northwest of downtown has become a crime scene after Tulsa police say a resident shot and killed another in the lobby.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer

An apartment complex for senior citizens northwest of downtown has become a crime scene after Tulsa police say a resident shot and killed another in the lobby.

The call went out as a shots fired shortly after 1:10 p.m. at the Country Club Garden apartments at 444 W. Latimer. Capt. Richard Meulenberg said two residents got into an altercation and one shot the other before retreating to his apartment.

First responders arrived and pronounced the victim, who had been shot multiple times, dead at the scene. Once they confirmed the alleged shooter was in his apartment, surrounding occupants were evacuated, and officers were able to take the man into custody, Meulenberg said.

The unidentified suspect had reportedly called others and told them he had shot someone and was considering shooting himself. He was taken downtown for questioning. 

A woman who had been standing with a group of people who were crying at the scene said, “This was inevitable." 

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates. 

