One killed in downtown Tulsa two-vehicle collision

Tulsa Police are investigating a reported fatal crash in downtown Tulsa Friday evening.

Police say the crash happened about 6 p.m. involving a sport utility vehicle and RV at the intersection of Eighth Street and Cincinnati Avenue.

Officers at the the scene found the unidentified driver of the SUV trapped before Tulsa firefighters were able to extract the individual from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators indicated in an incident report that the driver ran a red light and struck the oncoming RV before crashing into a nearby light pole.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, police said.