A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a collision just west of the 71st Street bridge in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The man, who police said is in his 60s, was driving a truck east on 71st when he crossed over the center line about 3:50 p.m. and struck a westbound SUV, instantly killing the SUV’s driver, a woman also in her 60s, police reported.
The man was taken to a hospital in “very critical” condition, according to a news release.
Neither driver’s name had been released by Tuesday evening as police tried to locate their families.
Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the release states.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.