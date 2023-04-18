One person is dead, another was wounded and a suspect is in custody after related shooting incidents Tuesday morning at Rudisill Regional Library and a nearby convenience store.

A man with a handgun shot someone inside the library near Pine Street and Hartford Avenue around 9:30 a.m., police said. The wounded person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The man with the gun then made his way to the QuikTrip near Pine and Peoria Avenue, where he fired shots inside and killed one customer, police said from the scene. Multiple people were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody by officers outside the convenience store without incident, police said.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as the incidents unfolded.

