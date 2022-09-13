One dead in north Tulsa stabbing

A man is dead after a stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near North Utica Avenue and East Virgin Street, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Police responded to a call of a man dead at the apartment complex about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The Tulsa Police Department on Facebook said a 68-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and died from his injuries.
Watkins confirmed Tulsa's homicide unit is investigating the death.
Crime scene and homicide detectives are working the case and looking for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call the Tulsa Police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222.