Tulsa police have a suspect in custody after a man was fatally stabbed in an apartment near 71st Street and Mingo Road early Tuesday.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said the suspect lives in the Windsail Apartments in the 9800 block of East 73rd Street, and the victim was reportedly visiting another resident there.
Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified, but Watkins said the victim was fatally stabbed in the neck in an argument about 3 a.m.
