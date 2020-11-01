One dead after shooting in east Tulsa

A man died in east Tulsa Sunday after being shot multiple times during an apparent domestic disturbance, but police have not yet made any arrests.

Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said Sunday night that officers received a shooting call shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 7400 block of East 30th Street. Watkins said the man, whom he did not yet identify, had been shot several times and was transported to a hospital, where he died.

"Several witnesses have been transported to (the) Detective Division where they are being interviewed," he said. "The incident began as a domestic disturbance between the mother of the suspect and the victim."

The reported suspect, who was also not identified, was questioned at the Detective Division and released "pending further investigation" into the incident.

The shooting is Tulsa's 71st homicide of 2020, Watkins said.