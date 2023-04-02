One person is dead after a collision on Interstate 44 near Kellyville on Sunday morning.

The wreck occurred about 8 a.m. at mile marker 212 one mile east of Kellyville in Creek County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling east on I-44 when it left the roadway to the right and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was pulled onto the shoulder, according to an OHP report.

The driver of the Altima, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was pinned in the vehicle for more than two hours and was extricated by the Kellyville and Sapulpa fire departments, troopers said.

The Altima driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Freightliner was uninjured, according to the OHP report.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.