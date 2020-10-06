 Skip to main content
One dead after crash on edge of north Tulsa city limits

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash on the edge of Tulsa city limits near 56th Street North and Utica Avenue on Monday evening. 

Terri Stafford, 62, of Tulsa was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

What happened in the crash remains under investigation, but both Stafford's Hyundai Sonata and a Ford Edge were involved. The Ford's driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the crash. 

Stetson Payne

