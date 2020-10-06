One dead after crash on edge of north Tulsa city limits

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash on the edge of Tulsa city limits near 56th Street North and Utica Avenue on Monday evening.

Terri Stafford, 62, of Tulsa was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

What happened in the crash remains under investigation, but both Stafford's Hyundai Sonata and a Ford Edge were involved. The Ford's driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the crash.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135 stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @stetson__payne

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.