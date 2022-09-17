On 918 Day, city leaders celebrate opening of new east Tulsa Fire station

Fire Chief Michael Baker joked Saturday morning that he had never seen so many people congregate in the parking lot of a fire station.

But Saturday wasn’t just any day, and this wasn’t just any old fire station.

Led by Mayor G.T. Bynum and Baker, a couple of hundred people gathered at Fire Station 33 in east Tulsa to kick off 918 Day and celebrate the completion of the new facility.

Baker called the $4.5 million project a “purchase of time” for residents and business owners in the rapidly growing area.

“The purchase of time is that we now can respond to deep east Tulsa and newly annexed areas and the folks who are investing large sums of their personal incomes in nice properties and homes will now be protected against fire loss or the potential loss of life,” Baker said.

Bynum thanked Tulsans for their continued support of the Fire Department, noting that Station 33, located at 4109 S. 134th East Ave., was made possible because residents voted in 2016 to approve a dedicated public safety tax.

“Our Fire Department looked at where their heaviest calls were and where the increase in calls were coming from, and identified that east Tulsa is the fastest growing part of our city, had the heaviest load of calls going to the station that has historically served this area - over 100 calls for service on a regular week,” he said.

David Robinson, program director for Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio, which designed the new station, said the building reflects what firefighters said they need in their workplace.

“It is designed to accommodate a mixed-gender force,” Robinson said. “It is designed to maximize the efficiency for the response, and it is designed with their wellness in mind.”

On one side of the building are four bays for fire trucks as well as lockers and heavy-duty washers and dryers to keep firefighters’ gear clean and free of harmful chemicals. On the other side of the building are individual restrooms, spacious sleeping quarters, a weight room, a study area, and a large kitchen and living space.

Speaking earlier this week, Baker noted that city leaders have been contemplating the need for an additional fire station in east Tulsa for years.

“In fact, when we put the plaque in to identify the history of that station, it’s got two different councils, two different fire chiefs, two different mayors, and so it is not something that has been just a spur of the moment,” he said.

Another benefit of the new station, Baker said, is that it will help the Fire Department retain its top ranking for service, a designation that leads to lower insurance rates for Tulsans.

Isidro Vasquez is one of the people reaping that benefit. He lives just down the street from Fire Station 33. He said neighborhood residents worked to stop a commercial development planned for the property, and he’s glad they did.

The fire station will provide the neighborhood with better lighting, more security and a traffic flow that is consistent and known, Vasquez said.

“We just wanted to make sure that people really think (about) what is better for the future, what is best for the neighbors,” he said.

Fire Station 33 is a couple of weeks from opening, Baker said, but when it does, the 12 firefighters assigned to the facility will be ready to go because they have spent the last few months responding to calls from a nearby station.

“So that they can get used to the area, they can drive in the area, get familiar with it,” Baker said.

Bynum made a point of thanking all of the people who gathered in the fire station parking lot Saturday. Many of them were there not just to see the new firefighters’ facility, but to mark the beginning of the 918 Day scavenger hunt.

The city established 918 Day — the “918” is a nod to one of the city’s area codes — five years ago as a way to celebrate the many diverse communities and assets that make up the city.

This year's event was focused on honoring the city's public safety workers.

“If you signed up for the scavenger hunt for 918 Day, it is because you love our city, you love the history of Tulsa,” Bynum said.