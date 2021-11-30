Omicron 'likely already here,' Oklahoma doctors say as post-delta lull appears over

Without an increased and concerted effort to sequence more COVID-positive specimens, she said, public health officials can't say with full confidence that a new spike in cases is unrelated to omicron variant.

"As we saw with the (movement of the) delta variant, ... that's really important to know where we have these hotspots," Clarke said. "And this is going to be another issue if the transmissibility (of omicron) turns out to be very high and we start having hotspots and we don't know, and we don't know what it's from.

"Long story, we are not testing enough."

Variants like omicron mean Oklahoma is not likely to enjoy a lull in new COVID-19 cases like the four-month period before delta-related infections caused infections to spike, Kendrick said.

"I'm very hopeful that what we're seeing now in this rise," he said of the latest increase in cases, "has to do with the holidays and people coming together and exchanging the variants we already know about, 'the devils we know,' so to speak.

"Because the devil we don't know is there potentially or probably, and we're going to need to see it in action in order to understand how it behaves."

