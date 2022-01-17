Omicron isn't 'mild' when kids get infected: 'We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations,' Saint Francis doctors say

The most recent surge of COVID-19 isn't "mild" for the youngest who are getting infected, with new hospital admissions surging at the Children's Hospital at Saint Francis.

"This is becoming an increasingly worrisome state for our pediatric patients," said Dr. John Lukeman, Warren Clinic pediatrician, in a COVID-19 response update Monday afternoon.

Experts urge as much precaution for the omicron variant of COVID-19 as for the delta surge, yet the misconception that the latest virus has mutated to be "less severe" is still a danger, Lukeman said.

"In my office last week, we had a day that our (COVID-19) positivity rate was 85%, and we had another day where it was 92%, so the number of patients that we're seeing in our pediatric offices are drastically increased, and this is worrisome," he said.

"So from the beginning of omicron, they were saying this was a more-transmissible variant. But everyone was saying it was a mild variant, as well. Interestingly, that's not necessarily what we're seeing in pediatrics. We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations; we're seeing our patients under 4 years old have croup-like symptoms, requiring either steroids or breathing treatments to help them to breathe."