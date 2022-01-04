Omicron accounts for more than half of Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases in latest state surveillance

More than half of recent specimens genomically sequenced in Oklahoma's COVID-19 surveillance effort were the omicron variant as cases skyrocket and hospitalizations jump statewide.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Tuesday that its sequencing found 57% omicron variant versus 43% delta variant over the holidays.

Oklahoma's State Health Department was among the last to identify omicron within a state's borders, which at least in part has prompted public health officials to reach for other means to get an idea of variant spread in Oklahoma.

Dr. Dale Bratzler said OU Health, using a proxy method, found Monday that about 80% of cases in the Oklahoma City metro area are likely omicron. Omicron was 37.5% of OU Health's sampling last week.

Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, explained that a second and different PCR test is performed on a random sampling of positive specimens to look for a "gene dropout" — PCR tests look for three "gene targets" to identify the virus — that is "highly suggestive" of the omicron variant rather than delta.