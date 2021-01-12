Older Oklahomans without email access directed to LIFE Senior Services for vaccination registration

Although it might take a while for LIFE employees to be able to return the high volume of calls, Bradshaw said they will help all. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and voicemails left after hours will be addressed.

For callers who have email and internet access, employees can, much like the 211 service, walk them through the online registration process if need be, Bradshaw said, and explain a common problem: no confirmation message.

Bradshaw said the vaccine portal doesn't have a confirmation message that pops up after one is finished registering, so many seniors have expressed concern that their registrations didn't go through.

That confirmation comes to users via email 24 to 48 business hours later on average, alerting them that their registration has been processed.

Bradshaw said employees can take similar steps to register callers who don't have email but who can use the email of a loved one or willing neighbor.