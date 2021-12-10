Old Gilcrease Museum facilities, now empty of art, targeted for demolition

With 250,000 items now safely removed and stored, the demolition process that will make way for the new Gilcrease Museum can officially get underway.

Officials said crews started working this week inside the museum’s current structure, preparing it to be torn down.

Construction on the new museum building — to be built on the same site, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road — should begin in the spring and finish in November 2024.

“A museum is more today than just a place to hang art and hope people will come. It really is about engaging your community in any number of ways,” Executive Director Susan Neal said.

“We are looking forward to bringing a really beautiful, wonderful experience not just to Tulsa but to north Tulsa.”

Demo preparations, which will include asbestos abatement, will continue for the next few weeks, readying the structure to be torn down starting the first of February.

Officials say the new facility will better protect the $2 billion collection and deliver a 21st-century museum experience to Gilcrease visitors.