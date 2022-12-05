Okmulgee slayings: District attorney announces charges in deaths of four men

OKMULGEE — Prosecutors announced formal charges Monday against a salvage yard owner accused of killing and dismembering four men in early October.

Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 9 deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Jack Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Investigators were told the four men set out on bicycles that evening from an Okmulgee home and rode 1.5 miles to “hit a lick” at Kennedy’s; the term refers to robbery or theft. At least one of the bikes was outfitted with a small trailer cart, District Attorney Carol Iski said during Monday’s news conference.

The men were reported missing the next day, and their dismembered bodies were found Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River near the Sharp Road bridge, about 4 miles southwest of the salvage yard, according to the affidavit filed in the case.

A woman who was in a romantic relationship with Kennedy told investigators he came to her Gore home Oct. 10 “acting strangely” and left a bicycle for her son. Detectives later determined the bicycle belonged to Billy Jack Chastain.

The woman said Kennedy returned “agitated” on Oct. 15 and told her he was leaving.

“When she asked the defendant what was wrong, he told her that ‘they were all against him, and he lost it and just started shooting,’” the affidavit states. “He told her that after he shot them, he cut them up.”

Kennedy was arrested in Florida on Oct. 17 in a truck he allegedly stole from a friend and has been extradited back to Oklahoma. Kennedy is being held without bond in the Okmulgee County jail.

He reportedly told detectives he had been experiencing thefts at his salvage yard and went there Oct. 9 to try to catch the perpetrators. Although he acknowledged that a victim’s cellphone records placed him at the yard at the same time, Kennedy denied contacting the victims.

During a later search of the truck, detectives found blood evidence that forensic investigators determined Nov. 1 held at least two distinct male DNA profiles. One matched a partial profile recovered from Billy Jack Chastain’s body, the affidavit states.

Questioned on the length of time between the men’s disappearances and formal charges, Iski said the ongoing investigation contains several moving parts.

“My burden is beyond a reasonable doubt,” Iski said. “I needed to convince myself we were at that point before I ethically felt we could file charges.

“This was a very lengthy investigation, and it continues as we speak. Countless man-hours have been invested, ... and I applaud the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force for their tireless efforts to bring this case to justice.”

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked several law enforcement, county and city agencies for their assistance in the investigation, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation; Oklahoma Highway Patrol; Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office; Payne County Sheriff’s Office; Henryetta Police Department; Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police; and Florida authorities.

“The investigation is far from over, and we will carry on in the background as the criminal case proceeds,” Prentice said.