Okmulgee salvage yard slayings suspect has 'demonstrated a pattern of violent behavior,' prosecutors allege

The suspect now formally charged in the slayings of four men at his Okmulgee salvage yard has "demonstrated a pattern of violent behavior," prosecutors alleged Monday in an affidavit.

Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the early-October deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Jack Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Investigators were told the four men set out on bicycles from an Okmulgee home the evening of Oct. 9 and rode about 1.5 miles to the salvage yard on 20th Street east of Madison Avenue, aiming to commit some type of crime.

Reported missing the next day when they failed to return, their dismembered bodies were found Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River near the Sharp Road bridge, which is about 4 miles southwest of the salvage yard.

Each man had been shot as well as cut at the waist, and one's arms were removed, the affidavit states.

Kennedy was a person of interest in the case for nearly two months before being formally charged Monday, when Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski and investigators on the case held a press conference to read his charging affidavit.

Additional to evidence specific to the slayings of the four men, the affidavit alleges Kennedy "has demonstrated a pattern of violent behavior over a period of years."

Prosecutors filed an application to accelerate the 10-year deferred sentence Kennedy received in a 2012 shooting case in which he was accused of shooting at two people he thought were stealing from his property, hitting one of them. Iski dismissed the application to accelerate upon filing the murder charges Monday.

But investigators believe they've found an additional, similar case.

"More recently, while investigating (these homicides), investigators interviewed (a man) who reported he was walking on railroad tracks that run through the defendant's scrapyard and was confronted by the defendant with a firearm and ultimately was shot, but survived," the affidavit alleges.

That alleged victim did not report the shooting, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Tuesday, but he had scars that might corroborate his account.

During a voluntary interview the morning before the bodies were discovered, Kennedy told police he had been experiencing thefts at his property and was there Oct. 9 "to attempt to catch the perpetrators," the affidavit states. Although he acknowledged that based on phone records he and the victims were at the salvage yard at the same time, he denied ever having contact with them.

Other details of the case — some of which were made public for the first time Monday — included that investigators used a location-tracking app to chart the path of Mark Chastain's phone that evening.

It reportedly was tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and remained there until about 8 p.m., when it traveled to the Murphy USA gas station on U.S. 75 before ending transmission at another salvage yard of Kennedy's off the highway about two miles north of Schulter, the affidavit states. Surveillance video from the gas station showed only Kennedy standing next to his blue Chrysler PT Cruiser at the time, according to the affidavit.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lived nearby reported hearing 10-12 high-powered rifle shots fired about 6:20 p.m. southwest of his home, which was the direction of the salvage yard, the affidavit states. It wasn't immediately clear when that report was made.

Surveillance video from businesses across from Kennedy's 20th Street salvage yard reportedly showed Kennedy parking his PT Cruiser near the yard and walking inside about 3 p.m. Oct. 9 before exiting about 8 p.m. wearing a different shirt and leaving.

He returned in a gray Toyota Tundra — a family vehicle, Prentice said — about 10:15 p.m. and parked in the same place before walking to the north, returning to the truck and leaving again. He repeated the same cycle twice before appearing to drive into a field to the west of the salvage yard about 5 a.m. Oct. 10. A pickup can be seen exiting the field about 6:20 a.m. and traveling west on Sharp Road, presumably toward the bridge, the affidavit alleges.

Kennedy's phone records at the time likely place him in the "general area" of the bridge where the victim's bodies were discovered, according to the affidavit.

When the bodies were found, investigators served a search warrant at Kennedy's 20th Street salvage yard.

About 150 yards north of its northern fence line, they found an area with numerous 7.62 caliber shell casings near blood, a tree struck with a bullet and some of Mark Chastain's personal items, the affidavit states. Investigators recovered the bullet from the tree, and they also found a wagon believed to be Mark Chastain's in the field west of the salvage yard.

That evening, Kennedy parked his PT Cruiser behind a warehouse in Morris and took a black Toyota Tundra belonging to a friend and drove to Gore before heading on to Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, the affidavit alleges.

A woman who was in a romantic relationship with Kennedy told investigators Kennedy came to her Gore home Oct. 10 “acting strangely” and left a bicycle for her son. Detectives later determined the bicycle belonged to Billy Jack Chastain.

The woman said Kennedy returned “agitated” about 3 a.m. Oct. 15 and told her he was leaving.

“When she asked the defendant what was wrong, he told her that ‘they were all against him, and he lost it and just started shooting,’” the affidavit states. “He told her that after he shot them, he cut them up.”

Kennedy was arrested in Florida on Oct. 17 in the truck, which his friend reported stolen, and has been extradited back to Oklahoma. He is held without bond in the Okmulgee County jail.

During later searches of each truck, detectives found blood evidence that forensic investigators determined Nov. 1 each held at least two separate and distinct male DNA profiles, and one matched a partial profile recovered from Billy Jack Chastain’s body, the affidavit states.

"I understand this is a very high-profile case and of great interest to many, however it's a case that needs to be tried in a court of law and subject to the rules of evidence, not in the court of public opinion," Iski said Monday. "The rules of professional responsibility limit the information I'm able to give out to those facts already a matter of public record.

"All other facts will be disclosed during the course of prosecution of this matter."