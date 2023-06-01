An Okmulgee police officer who was shot early Thursday has been treated at a Tulsa hospital and released, a spokesman for a state agency said.

The officer was "ambushed" when he and another Okmulgee police officer responded about 1:45 a.m. to a call about a burglary in progress at a house in the 100 block of East Second Street, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Interim Public Information Officer Gerald Davidson.

The other officer approached the front door while the officer who was ultimately shot approached the rear of the house, where a person "ambushed the officer and fired at the officer with what was reported to be an AK-47 rifle," Davidson said.

The officer returned fire, and during the exchange of gunfire, the officer was shot once. The shooter fled on foot, Davidson said.

The officer, who was stable and alert, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and was later released, Davidson said. He has been on the Okmulgee police force for five or six years, Davidson added.

Police and officers from multiple agencies are looking for Christopher Alfred Harris, who is described as 34 years old; Black; 5 feet, 9 inches tall; 218 pounds; and bald with brown eyes. He was last seen near Second Street and Central Avenue in Okmulgee.

The suspect was known by residents of the house, but Davidson did not know whether he was a friend or relative or had some other connection.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert in an effort to find Harris. Authorities don't know whether he was struck by the gunfire.

The Okmulgee Police Department is the lead agency in the manhunt, which involves about 30 officers from agencies that also include the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police, the District 25 Task Force, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the OHP, Davidson said.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post that some of its officers and its helicopter are also assisting in the search.

Davidson said Harris had been in federal court system previously but that he didn't know whether he had a history of violence against officers. An online resource for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons indicates that Harris was released from federal prison in September.

Tulsa World archives show that Harris was sentenced in federal court in November 2012 to 10 years and a month in prison for robbing a Tulsa bank earlier that year. Harris, then 23 and a Tulsa resident, was ordered to be under court supervision for three years after his release.

He had pleaded guilty to robbing the Bank of Oklahoma at 3037 S. Garnett Road and to a related firearm charge. He admitted brandishing a gun during the heist, during which he stole $4,215.90, Tulsa World coverage shows.

The Okmulgee Police Department asked the OSBI to investigate Thursday morning's gunfire, Davidson said.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with any information about him or his whereabouts should call 911, authorities said.

