Okmulgee police investigating fatal shooting

A man was killed after being shot multiple times at an Okmulgee residence on Saturday night, police said.

About 11 p.m., Okmulgee police officers received a report of a man possibly shot in the 1300 block of East Smith Street.

When they arrived, they found Jamison Weeden, 28, shot multiple times.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said in a news release Sunday.

“A witness reported seeing a small blue vehicle leave the residence shortly before officers arrived. No other description is available,” police said in the release.

“Weeden did not live at the address and it is currently unknown what he was doing there. Although officers continue to investigate, there are no suspects at this time.”

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.