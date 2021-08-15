 Skip to main content
Okmulgee police investigating after man fatally shot, second person wounded
Okmulgee police investigating after man fatally shot, second person wounded

  • Updated
Okmulgee shooting locator map

Map shows the approximate location where a man was found shot to death in Okmulgee. A second person was wounded in the shooting, police said.

Okmulgee police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the street and a second person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Police about 6:30 p.m. Saturday received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street dead with a blood trail leading away from the street.

A short time later a second person with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital emergency room. The wounded person was later transported to a Tulsa hospital, according to a news release from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.

"The (alleged) shooter has cooperated with the investigation but was taken into custody on unrelated charges," the release said.

"Three handguns were discovered in the area of the shooting which occurred in the roadway.

"It is very early in the investigation and information is still being gathered," Prentice said.

No additional information was being released, including the names of persons involved.

Additional information will be released Monday it is available, Prentice said.

