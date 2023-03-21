The man with a fatal gunshot wound to his head found Sunday evening by Okmulgee police was identified by the agency Tuesday.

A victim could be seen through a window at a residence when officers arrived at the scene in the 400 block of South-Central Avenue, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.

After forcibly entering the home, officers discovered the man later identified as Andrew Belmontes, 50, was already dead and launched a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, authorities took 35-year-old Richard Guitierrez into custody, Prentice said in a news release stating Guitierrez is believed to have shot Belmontes.

Guitierrez is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on a homicide complaint and an unrelated warrant, Prentice added.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Okmulgee police at 918-746-3511 or tips@okmcity.net.

December 2022 video: Charges filed in Okmulgee scrap yard killings