The man with a fatal gunshot wound to his head found Sunday evening by Okmulgee police was identified by the agency Tuesday.
A victim could be seen through a window at a residence when officers arrived at the scene in the 400 block of South-Central Avenue, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.
After forcibly entering the home, officers discovered the man later identified as Andrew Belmontes, 50, was already dead and launched a homicide investigation.
On Tuesday, authorities took 35-year-old Richard Guitierrez into custody, Prentice said in a news release stating Guitierrez is believed to have shot Belmontes.
Guitierrez is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on a homicide complaint and an unrelated warrant, Prentice added.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Okmulgee police at 918-746-3511 or tips@okmcity.net.