Okmulgee police on Tuesday identified a man found dead from a gunshot wound to the head and arrested a suspect in his death.

When officers arrived late Sunday at a residence in the 400 block of South-Central Avenue, Andrew Belmontes, 50, could be seen through a window, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.

After forcibly entering the home, officers discovered that Belmontes was already dead and launched a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, authorities took 35-year-old Richard Guitierrez into custody, Prentice said in a news release, stating that Guitierrez is believed to have shot Belmontes.

Guitierrez was being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on a homicide complaint and an unrelated warrant, Prentice added.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Okmulgee police at 918-746-3511 or tips@okmcity.net.

