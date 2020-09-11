Oklahoma's Real ID process gets federal approval

Oklahoma’s Real ID program was formally approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, state officials confirmed Friday.
The approval was expected and does not affect Real IDs already issued by the state or operations going forward.
“A state has to actually begin issuing IDs before it can be certified,” said Sarah Stewart, Department of Public Service spokeswoman.
Stewart said Oklahoma has issued more than 20,000 of the enhanced identification cards and driver's licenses since it began about seven weeks ago. Agencies in Tulsa, Claremore, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Norman, Hinton, Chickasha and Lawton are currently issuing the IDs, with more locations being added weekly.
The program won't be fully implemented at all of the state's nearly 300 tag agencies for about nine more weeks.
Most tag agencies currently issuing the IDs, including those in Tulsa County, require appointments.
Oklahoma is believed to be the last state to implement Real ID, which Congress first mandated in 2005.
In releasing news of the certification, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, a member of the Senate committee overseeing the Department of Homeland Security, noted Oklahoma's unique system for issuing and renewing licenses as well as registering motor vehicles.
"It has been a long road to get DC to understand our efficient tag agency process," Lankford said in a written statement. "This is important for every Oklahoman traveling, getting into federal buildings, or many other common tasks. I’m grateful we were able to come to a common solution that benefits all Oklahomans.”
Oklahoma was slow to accept the Real ID concept — for years state officials were forbidden to even investigate what it would take to comply — and then had to overcome some technological and security policy issues once it did.
Oklahoma is the only state that renews driver's licenses through private contractors — tag agents — rather than a state agency. Because of that, Oklahoma had to design a system capable of storing personal information more sensitive than usual for non-secure licenses and IDs, but accessible to non-government employees.
Video: What to know before getting a Real ID.
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.