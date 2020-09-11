Oklahoma's Real ID process gets federal approval

Oklahoma’s Real ID program was formally approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, state officials confirmed Friday.

The approval was expected and does not affect Real IDs already issued by the state or operations going forward.

“A state has to actually begin issuing IDs before it can be certified,” said Sarah Stewart, Department of Public Service spokeswoman.

Stewart said Oklahoma has issued more than 20,000 of the enhanced identification cards and driver's licenses since it began about seven weeks ago. Agencies in Tulsa, Claremore, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Norman, Hinton, Chickasha and Lawton are currently issuing the IDs, with more locations being added weekly.

The program won't be fully implemented at all of the state's nearly 300 tag agencies for about nine more weeks.

Most tag agencies currently issuing the IDs, including those in Tulsa County, require appointments.

Oklahoma is believed to be the last state to implement Real ID, which Congress first mandated in 2005.