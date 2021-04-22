Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track

The President Donald J. Trump Highway isn't on Oklahoma's official state road map yet, but it almost certainly will be soon.

The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle southeast to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.

Goodwin tried to have that portion of Senate Bill 642 deleted, but her amendment was quickly tabled.

When she demanded that that an explanation of tabling read into the record, the bill was laid over. Whether that was because of Goodwin, because other members had roads and bridges to add to SB 642 — or because it was lunchtime — was unclear.

At any rate, the bill was brought back in the afternoon, Goodwin's amendment was tabled again, and a half-dozen or so other bridges and roads were named. The bill passed 78-18 with Goodwin not voting and the rest of the Democrats in opposition.

Because of the additions, the bill must return to the Senate for final passage.