OKLAHOMA CITY — A new study found Oklahoma has 32 times more regulated marijuana than necessary to meet the demand of the nearly 400,000 Oklahomans who have medical cannabis licenses.

The study commissioned by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority determined the "oversupply is so significant that it is likely to pose an immediate threat to public safety."

The 24-page report from Cannabis Public Policy Consulting indicates the vast quantities of medical marijuana in the state are contributing to the cannabis black market and that many illegal suppliers are likely licensed cannabis businesses.

OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said the report's findings were somewhat surprising.

"We knew there was an oversupply problem in the market, but the reason for the study was so we could have it quantified and create a plan to address it," she said.

More than 43% of cannabis in Oklahoma is obtained by illicit sources, according to the report released Wednesday. That's compared to roughly 38% of cannabis that's legally sourced from local dispensaries or grown at home by licensed cannabis patients. Another 18% is purchased from recreational marijuana dispensaries in other states.

Non-medical marijuana patients making purchases from dispensaries was the most common way Oklahomans obtained cannabis from illicit sources, according to the report.

Roughly 110,270 pounds of cannabis, or 328,604 plants, are needed to meet the demands of the state's 369,515 medical marijuana patients in a year. But the total yearly cannabis demand, which factors in regulated and illicit marijuana for all consumers (not just licensed patients) amounts to 750,880 pounds of cannabis, or 2.2 million plants, according to the report.

Although some elected officials have likened the state's medical marijuana program to states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the report dispelled that comparison because patient demand for medical cannabis in Oklahoma is comparable to other states with medical programs.

Efforts by the Oklahoma Legislature, the OMMA and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs to crack down on illicit marijuana operations and increase oversight and regulation of the state's medical marijuana program are expected to improve the state's supply-to-demand ratios, the reports states.

"The biggest piece is enforcement," Berry said. "We're past the time to talk about prevention. We have to enforce our rules and regulations equally across the state."

Berry said her agency will work with the Oklahoma Legislature to find ways to reduce the supply of marijuana in the state. She said imposing production limits on certain cannabis businesses could be one step forward.

OMMA officials will also go on a statewide listening tour this fall to solicit feedback from Oklahomans.

Jed Green, director of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, questioned whether the study took into account the sheer volume of marijuana needed to make concentrates, which can be used in edibles or in vaping devices. He also urged the OMMA to double down on working with lawful business owners who have a "real world" understanding of supply and demand.

"Marijuana has been here and is not going away," he said in a statement. "Our lawmakers have one simple choice moving forward. Do they want the State to benefit from marijuana sales, or do they continue giving away market share to illicit operators by taxing and regulating the good guys out of business?"

Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana in 2018 with few limits on cannabis patients and businesses. The OMMA last year implemented a two-year moratorium on issuing new grower, dispensary and processor licenses after the number of licensed growers ballooned to more than 8,600. The Legislature also hiked fees assessed on cannabis businesses.

Now, roughly 10% of the state's population has a medical marijuana card. The high number of patients is likely a result of the state not limiting access solely to Oklahomans with certain medical conditions, the report states.

State officials have been trying for years to get their arms around Oklahoma's free-market medical cannabis program.

Cannabis Public Policy Consulting surveyed more than 1,300 cannabis consumers in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. The group also estimated the amount of regulated marijuana in the state through the OMMA's seed-to-sale tracking system, which ensures cannabis plants are grown, processed and sold in accordance with state law.

This was the first statewide survey commissioned by the OMMA.

